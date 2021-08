Crohn's Disease is an inflammatory disease that can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract. It can be mild to severe. Crohn's can occur at any age, but often is diagnosed between ages 15 to 35. As many as 780,000 people may be affected in the United States. One of the big questions they ask is what can I eat to control this? A new study sheds light on what may be the best diet. Dr. Robert Gianotti, a gastroenterologist at St. Peter's Health Partners is here with details.