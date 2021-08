Defensive back J.T. Ibe (37) watches a drill during the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe on Tuesday following a hit on a teammate during training camp workouts, ESPN reported via the Associated Press.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after he sustained a massive hit to the head and neck area from Ibe.