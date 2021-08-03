Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milam County, TX

COVID numbers on the rise in Milam County, across area

Cameron Herald
 2 days ago

Milam County recorded 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last few days, making the total case count 102. “Yesterday, we had 20 new confirmed cases and today, we have an additional 19 new confirmed active cases,” Milam County Judge Steve Young said Monday night. “This brings the total active confirmed cases of the virus in Milam County to 102. Furthermore, we tested 42 individuals in Rockdale today (Monday); 18 of those were positive, including six minors.”

www.cameronherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Gause, TX
Milam County, TX
Health
City
Galveston, TX
City
Cameron, TX
Rockdale, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
County
Milam County, TX
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Milam County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Moderna#Eua#Bell#Service Area L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy