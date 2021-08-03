COVID numbers on the rise in Milam County, across area

Milam County recorded 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last few days, making the total case count 102. “Yesterday, we had 20 new confirmed cases and today, we have an additional 19 new confirmed active cases,” Milam County Judge Steve Young said Monday night. “This brings the total active confirmed cases of the virus in Milam County to 102. Furthermore, we tested 42 individuals in Rockdale today (Monday); 18 of those were positive, including six minors.”