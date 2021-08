Mark Ronson has been producing since the turn of the millennium, and in that time he has worked with everyone from Amy Winehouse to Lady Gaga to Dua Lipa to Bruno Mars, with whom he created “Uptown Funk,” one of the highest-selling singles of all time. He is also the presenter of an excellent TED Talk on the history of sampling and has continued that journey of musical curiosity with the Apple TV show Watch the Sound, which explores the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Between all that, he finds time to host the FADER Uncovered podcast, on which he interviews artists ranging from David Byrne to Haim. Busy guy.