Ville Platte House Fire Leaves One Dead; One Injured

EVANGELINE PARISH (KADN)- State Fire Marshal continue to investigate a house fire that left on dead and another injured. the Ville Platte Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire located in the 300 block of W. Desoto Street shortly after 3 a.m. on August 1. Firefighters later located an unconscious woman inside of one of the home’s bathrooms. The victim was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. An additional resident, who escaped with burns to his arms and face, was also hospitalized.