County employees got a first look at renovations to the new county building in the old hospital building in Cameron. The new office space is beginning to take place with studs going up. EBCO began work on the space a few months back. Milam County Economic Development Director Michelle Morgan said that construction is on schedule and she is hoping the county will be able to move into the building in early 2022. The building will house the county clerk, tax office, district attorney’s office, AgriLife Extension, juvenile and adult probation, county auditor and constable’s offices along with Bea’s Kitchen.