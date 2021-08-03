Texas Man Finally Arrested After Dumping Poop in Neighborhood for Months

It's a scam we have warned you about in the past and sadly an Oklahoma grandmother fell for it. Thankfully some folks helped her out. So many people are trying to scam you out of your hard earned money. Sadly, people fall for these everyday. A popular one over the past few years has been telling you that a loved one has been arrested and they need money for bail or that you have a warrant out for your arrest. We have done stories like this in the past.