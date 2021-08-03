Cancel
Texas Man Finally Arrested After Dumping Poop in Neighborhood for Months

This guy who had been dumping ridiculous amounts of animal poop throughout this Texas neighborhood. I know some people get mad when a dog takes a dump in their yard. If it happens every once in awhile, I really don't make a big deal about it. However, if you were to bag up the poop and then throw it in my yard, yeah we're gonna have a problem. That's is what was happening over in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas.

