Downtown Erie's new points of reference feature 2 new eye-catching 'gateway' sculptures
The intersection of Third and State streets in downtown Erie is now home to two new colorful public sculptures, thanks to a pair of Los Angeles-based artists. The two works, named “Points of Reference,” are part of a long-range plan by the city of Erie and the Erie Downtown Partnership to create gateways at several downtown locations — including the Third and State intersection — that are designed to help create a sense of place in various downtown neighborhoods.www.goerie.com
