Doctors' Offices May Be a Hot Spot for Transmitting Infections

By Jaleesa Baulkman
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who are seen after a patient with an influenzalike illness are 31.8% more likely to return to their doctor's office within 2 weeks with similar symptoms, new research shows. Prior research has examined the issue of hospital-acquired infections. A 2014 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine,...

www.medscape.com

#Infectious Diseases#Respiratory Infections#Cdc#Community Health#Respiratory Disease#Health Affairs#Cdc
NewsBreak
Health
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Doctors, nurses brace for third wave of COVID infections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The people on the front lines of the war against COVID are bracing for a third wave of infections, as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly. “If we don’t see a jump in vaccinations, I’m preparing myself mentally that probably in the next six...
Andalusia, ALAndalusia Star News

Q&A: Local doctor says ‘get vaccinated or get infected’

With COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise in Alabama there are increased concerns regarding the state’s low vaccination rate and the health of community and students who are getting ready to return to school without some of the safety guidelines that were in place last year. As of last...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

How to prevent Covid-19 hot spots

Given the very contageousness of the Delta variant, officials need to intervene in counties with "moderate" transmission before they get worse, writes David Holtgrave, using intensive prevention efforts, like universal mask usage, to anticipate and prevent a shift into what the CDC would designate a "high" transmission area.
Memphis, TNWREG

Mid-South doctors urge people to get vaccinated as infections mount

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A plea from doctors on Tuesday as COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. They’re urging people to get vaccinated as Shelby County now averages 430 cases a day. These numbers come as a new health order, “strongly recommending masks” was issued. As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase,...
Texas Statefox4news.com

Fully vaccinated North Texas doctor gets COVID-19 breakthrough infection

DALLAS - A North Texas doctor says the COVID vaccine likely saved his life. The retired physician became one of the rare breakthrough cases. A few days into his vacation to Provincetown, Massachusetts, Dr. Brady Allen began feeling sick. He and his husband were both fully vaccinated, so the 67-year-old retired physician thought it was allergies up until his symptoms got worse.
Delta, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Doctor says unmasked children will transmit Delta variant to each other

There were sobering remarks during an online media event Friday when an Intermountain Medical Center infectious diseases doctor said when unmasked children return to school this fall they will transmit the Delta variant to each other. “You’re going to see this virus transmit in schools,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem. “And...
Public Healthcbs4local.com

Hospitalizations surge in COVID hot spots

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana reached another record Wednesday. The state saw 135 new hospitalizations, for a total of 2,247, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The previous day also saw a record high, above the earlier record in January. Concerns about the Delta variant...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

