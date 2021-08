Giants practice Tuesday exploded into a (bleeping) brawl that resulted in a lot of (bleeping) punishment and one (bleeping) angry head coach. In the 19th period of the first pads-on practice of training camp, a fight broke out that drew nearly the entire 91-man roster into a scrum and enraged Joe Judge. The fireworks began when Corey Clement was hit by Xavier McKinney with unexpected force, escalated when Evan Engram shoved Jabrill Peppers in Clement’s defense and became a brawl after Logan Ryan knocked over Engram with a shove in the back.