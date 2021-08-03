Cancel
World

Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,845 new cases

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,845 from 3,190.

On Monday the ministry data from the Lazio region around Rome were incomplete due to a hacker attack on its system for booking COVID-19 vaccinations, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 128,115 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.36 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2.196 on Tuesday, up from 2,070 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 25 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 258 from a previous 249.

Some 209,719 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 83,223, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

