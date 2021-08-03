Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chKgE_0bGQSpF500

Meat processer Tyson Foods said Tuesday it will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employers of frontline workers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus.

Microsoft also announced Tuesday that it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and visitors to its U.S. offices starting in September, following similar actions recently taken by Google and Facebook . Microsoft said it was moving back its planned return to the workplace from September to no earlier than Oct. 4, although it will allow flexibility for some employees to continue working from home, including parents of children who are not eligible for vaccines .

While vaccination mandates have gained traction among employers, many of the companies adopting requirements have mostly office workers who are already largely vaccinated and are reluctant to work alongside those who aren't.

Many companies that rely on large low-income workforces have far largely declined to mandate vaccines for their frontline workers, making Tyson's announcement significant.

One of the world's largest food companies, Tyson said that members of its leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its frontline workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, although the company said the specifics were being negotiated with unions.

Just under half of its U.S. workforce — about 56,000 employees — have been vaccinated after the company staged more than 100 vaccination events since February, it said. The Springfield, Arkansas, company plans to continue with those events and offer a $200 bonus for all frontline workers who receive a vaccine.

In a memo to employees, CEO Donnie King expressed alarm over the rise of the delta variant and made clear the vaccine requirement was needed to overcome persistent hesitancy to get the shots.

“We did not take this decision lightly. We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are,” King wrote. “We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world.”

Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, has grappled with deadly outbreaks of the virus at its plants and faced lawsuits from the families of some workers. In a news release, the company said the number of infections at its plant are currently low after the company spent $700 million on efforts to safeguard workers.

Other companies, including Amazon, Walmart and major grocery chains, have so far declined to mandate vaccines for their frontline workers, in part to avoid fueling a labor crunch and persistent worker turnover. The companies are instead continuing with information campaigns, bonuses, time off and other incentives.

Many unions also are firmly opposed to vaccine mandates for their workers.

The spread of the delta variant is also prompting some companies to reimpose mask mandates for workers — even those who are vaccinated — in keeping with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unionized auto workers at three companies — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — will have to go back to wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to a decision announced Tuesday by a task force of representatives from the companies and the United Auto Workers. The move comes just under a month after vaccinated union workers were allowed to shed their masks.

The task force encourages all workers to get vaccinations so mask requirements can eventually be relaxed.

However, Brian Rothenberg, spokesman for the 397,000-member United Auto Workers, said the union is against vaccine requirements because some people have religious or health concerns about vaccinations.

Still, tougher vaccine rules are gaining traction among restaurants, bars and some big entertainment companies, both for workers and customers. Some employers, including the federal government and some state and local authorities, are requiring that unvaccinated workers put up with weekly testing, stopping short of an outright mandate.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International announced that unvaccinated employees would have to pay $15 to get tested for the virus onsite, or obtain a test offsite and bring in the results. The company also said that unvaccinated employees would not be paid for time off to quarantine if they test positive for the virus.

MGM Resorts has conducted several vaccination clinics and offered incentives including drawings for employees to win prizes such hotel stays and cash. But President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle expressed frustration at the region's low vaccination rate in a letter to employees imploring them to get the shots.

“Our region’s low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists, and possible furloughs and layoffs,” Hornbuckle wrote. “None of us want that."

——————

AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit and AP Technology writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this story,

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Union Workers#Lawsuits#Health And Safety#Hillshire Farm#General Motors#Stellantis#The United Auto Workers#Vaccinated Union#Mgm Resorts International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

United, Google ask employees to get vaccinated before returning to work

With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. Cases for the novel coronavirus continue to rise due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, which now makes up more than half of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates. More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Restaurantsallaboutarizonanews.com

Regardless of Vaccination Status McDonald’s Requiring Customers to Wear Masks Inside All US Restaurants

McDonald’s will now require all its customers and staff to wear a mask in its all of their US restaurants, regardless of vaccination status, the company announced on Monday. “McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” a statement on McDonald’s website reads.
Public HealthInc.com

Big Companies Say They Plan to Fire Unvaccinated Employees. Some of them Have Already Started

There are two big questions facing almost every company right now. The first is when to bring people back to the office. It's a tricky question considering that Covid-19 cases are, once again, on the rise. Many companies are understandably anxious to get everyone back in the office, but there is increasing pushback from employees who have worked remotely for more than a year, and are just as anxious about going back.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Labor IssuesAgriculture Online

Tyson Foods sets COVID-19 vaccination deadline

The largest U.S. meat processor, Tyson Foods, said on Tuesday that all of its 139,000 employees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by November 1, with a proposed $200 “thank you” for frontline workers for compliance. “We do not take this decision lightly,” said chief executive Donnie King in a memo. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today under half of our team members are.”
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

United Airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all US employees

United Airlines announced Friday that it will require all of its US employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall, becoming the first major airline to do so. The Chicago-based airline’s 67,000 US employees must be vaccinated by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a letter to employees Friday.
IndustryNPR

United Becomes The 1st Major U.S. Airline To Require Employees Be Vaccinated

United Airlines has told its 67,000 U.S.-based employees that they will need to be inoculated against COVID-19 by late October to stay on the job. Citing "incredibly compelling" evidence that the vaccines are safe and effective, United CEO Scott Kirby announced the policy change on Friday. He said he understood that some employees would disagree with the mandate, according to The Associated Press.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Union raises concerns over Tyson vaccine mandate

A meatpacking union representing 24,000 Tyson Foods workers is concerned over the new Tyson vaccine mandate. United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone says, “While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus…it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine."
Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Red Hat to employees: vaccines required to work at the office, remote work until 2022 ‘default’

RALEIGH – All Red Hat employees received an email from the company’s senior vice president and chief people officer Jennifer Dudeck today that stated that the company is “extending its global default to remote guidance” and stating that starting on Monday, August 9, any staff working or gathering in a company office in the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The company published the full text of the email on its blog.
Buena Vista County, IAStorm Lake Times

Editorial: Tyson takes a lead

Tyson Foods took a major step toward ensuring Iowa’s safety by requiring that all employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new hires must be vaccinated upon employment. Office workers must get the shot by Oct. 1. Front-line workers will be offered a $200 bonus for compliance. “Getting vaccinated...
Shelbyville, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Tyson orders employees to be vaccinated

Tyson Foods, Inc., is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a recent press release. Exceptions to the vaccination mandate, Tyson officials have stated, will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodations. Employee backlash. As expected, some...

Comments / 1

Community Policy