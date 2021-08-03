Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Covid: Barrow BAE and Lancastle create protective hoods

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firm that normally makes submarines has produced a full-head covering to protect NHS workers from coronavirus. BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness developed the "Morecambe Bay Hood" for staff in South Cumbria and Lancashire. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) said it was a "game-changer". It asked BAE to...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bae Systems Submarines#Barrow Bae#Lancastle#Nhs#Barrow In Furness#Morecambe Bay Nhs Trust#Uhmbt#Ppe#Bae Systems Submarines#Bbc North East Cumbria#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Public HealthCleveland News - Fox 8

Protection coming for long haul COVID cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Georgia Linders lives with the after-effects of COVID every day, plagued by fevers and fatigue, she experiences what has been called long haul or long COVID. “One big thing is trying not to feel guilty for needing the benefits because you know I had been at my...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Virus 'still with us' as Scotland exits level zero

Scotland has left the final level of coronavirus restrictions. Level zero ended at midnight with almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures now removed. The legal requirement for physical distancing has stopped in most places and hospitality venues are now allowed to open at full capacity. Large outdoor gatherings can now go ahead.
ScienceMedscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines May Protect Patients' Lungs

(Reuters) - In vaccinated patients with breakthrough COVID-19 infections, the disease may not affect the lungs as much as in unvaccinated patients, new data from India suggest. Doctors there studied 205 adults with confirmed COVID-19, more than half under age 50. Among those studied, 14% were fully vaccinated, 15% were...
Kidstechnologynetworks.com

Creating a COVID-19 Breathalyzer for Kids

Adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 exhale different metabolites in their breath than uninfected people, and dogs and diagnostic devices can detect these changes. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Infectious Diseases have shown that children infected with SARS-CoV-2 also show breath metabolite changes, but they’re largely different from the ones in adults. Someday, this information could be used to quickly and easily screen children for infection, the researchers say.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

BAE Eurofighter, Hawk Programs Progress

BAE Systems says it has begun work on producing components for Germany’s order of 38 new-build Eurofighters. Detailing the company’s half-yearly results July 29, the company also confirmed it will deliver the remainder of the components destined for Kuwait’s Eurofighter in 2022. The company builds... Subscription Required. BAE Eurofighter, Hawk...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy