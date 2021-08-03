Stars React to Simone Biles's Incredible Olympic Win: "[She] Is a GOAT"

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles, as she has just become one of the most decorated Americans in the history of Olympic gymnastics. On Aug. 3, after withdrawing for mental-health reasons from the team final, all-around final, and the three other events she qualified for, Simone took home the bronze medal during the balance beam final. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," the 24-year-old gymnast said on Today. Throughout her 2021 Olympic journey, Simone has been battling the "twisties," which is a mental block that can potentially lead to injury.