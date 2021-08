The Minnesota State Fair just announced the list of new beers for 2021 (56 of them! 56?!), and I have an inside look at the new beers at Ball Park Cafe. Why focus on just one spot? Ball Park has been the leader at bringing cool craft beers to the fairgrounds—they’re the ones who brought the beer that started all of this frenzy: Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer. (It’s back again, obviously.)