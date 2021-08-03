Brief Pattern Change for US, Canada

The wall is finally going to open a window. The blocking ridge that has been so consistent across western North America since early June has shown only a couple of weaknesses over the last two months. This time, it will finally give way to a pair of systems that will move through the western half of the continent. One is currently located in the Gulf of Alaska, the other in the eastern Pacific. Both will move into the Pacific Northwest and western Canada Aug. 5-6 and open the door for a couple more disturbances to follow in their wake into the middle of next week.