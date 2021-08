Indiana County first responders were busy yesterday during the storms that rolled through the area. Ten calls put out yesterday by county 911 were for utility lines down between 2:00 PM and 9:35 PM. Some of the areas affected included Armstrong, Rayne, Washington, Pine, Green, White, and West Wheatfield Townships along with Creekside borough. Penelec representatives said at the height of the storms, 130 customers were without power, mostly in Green, Pine and White Townships. This morning, 71 Penelec customers are without power in Indiana County, with 39 of them in Conemaugh Township, another 30 in Armstrong Township and just a handful of customers in Saltsburg Borough.