Casio’s Pac-Man tribute watch is about as retro and geeky as watches can get
There are retro watches, and then there’s Casio’s newly announced Pac-Man tribute watch, which is about as geeky and retro as watches can get. The A100WEPC, to give it its full name, has not only been given the full Pac-Man theme treatment but it’s based on the Casio F-100 watch first released in 1978, the first quartz timepiece released by the company. That’s enough retro appeal to attract gamers and watch fans.www.digitaltrends.com
