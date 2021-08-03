Casio’s Pac-Man tribute watch is about as retro and geeky as watches can get

It’s hard to believe that it’s even possible to buy a set of cheap true wireless earbuds for less than the price of two movie tickets, but thanks to Skullcandy and JLab, that’s where we are. What’s even more amazing is that their ultra-affordable products (the $25 Skullcandy Dime and $20 JLab Go Air Pop) don’t suck. They both offer decent sound, good build quality, and even some modest protection from water. But is one of these products better than the other? And should we assume that if the answer is yes, that it’s the more expensive set of buds that are the best?