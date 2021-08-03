Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Casio’s Pac-Man tribute watch is about as retro and geeky as watches can get

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are retro watches, and then there’s Casio’s newly announced Pac-Man tribute watch, which is about as geeky and retro as watches can get. The A100WEPC, to give it its full name, has not only been given the full Pac-Man theme treatment but it’s based on the Casio F-100 watch first released in 1978, the first quartz timepiece released by the company. That’s enough retro appeal to attract gamers and watch fans.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casio#Watch Strap#The Watch#A100
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylecommunitynewscorp.com

A100WEPC, new Casio / Pac-Man collaboration

If Casio and partners often collaborate on G-Shock watches, the brand doesn’t put its more classic models aside and show them off with the A100WEPC, a watch that celebrates Pac-Man again. Very colorful with its gold case and its many ghosts and blue walls, the A100WEPC watch has a rather...
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Mobvoi TicWatches will get Wear OS 3, new watches can get the same

Just a few weeks ago, the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 went official. It was introduced with Snapdragon Wear 4100. Before the announcement, the Mobvoi app update received a new UI, The watch was also unveiled in an unboxing video ahead of launch. The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH also went up for sale a few months ago. New Mobvoi TicWatch models are being planned. They will all run on the new Wear OS 3 and join a number of other new smartwatches from other OEMs.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: Camo Flask, Night-Vision Watch, Retro Sandal, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. Suunto Core Alpha Stealth.
ElectronicsWired

The 16 Best Weekend Deals on Headphones, Soundbars, and More

If getting out of the house isn't a readily available option this summer, the next best course of action might be to improve the little things that irk you. Tired of turning up the TV, only to have imbalanced audio? A soundbar might help. Sick of the yellowish light in your kitchen? A new LED bulb can fix it on the cheap. The deals we rounded up this weekend are filled with gear that can make a big difference at a smaller-than-normal cost.
ElectronicsCNET

Get this Soundpeats smart watch fitness tracker for just $13.79

If you're looking for a really cheap smart watch with fitness tracking, this may the deal for you. Soundpeats is running a clearance sale on Amazon for its Watch 1 Smart Watch Fitness Tracker: If you check the $6 instant coupon on the product page and then apply the code 40MACOTD at check out, you get $19.20 off the watch's list price of $32.99, bringing your final price to $13.79 before tax. The code expires on July 31 or when supplies run out.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

If You Can Wait Till Next Year, Here's The Watches That Get Wear 3

Google has now officially confirmed which smartwatches will get the upgrade to Wear 3. And it’s probably not a surprise to anyone that has been following the release of Google’s new wearables platform. For months the suspected watches were limited in number. But no confirmation had come through yet. Now, over at Google’s official support forum, an answer has been given so users know what to expect.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Nothing's Ear (1) wireless buds go on sale Saturday for only $99

The first consumer product from Nothing, the startup co-founded and headed by Carl Pei, formerly of OnePlus fame, goes on sale today. Called the Ear (1) the truly wireless earphones have generated huge hype since they were first teased in February. Nothing says a limited number of units will be available on its website, nothing.tech, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 31, and general sales will begin in 45 countries starting on August 17.
ElectronicsCNET

Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are designed to be seen, and seen through

London-based startup Nothing on Tuesday finally unveiled its first device: a pair of true wireless earbuds it's calling the Ear 1 that feature a novel semi-transparent design. Founder and CEO Carl Pei, previously of OnePlus, had already revealed that the earbuds would contain notes of transparency -- something that turned out to be very much the case when the company finally lifted the lid on its design this week.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hey, Netflix Fans, You Better Get Your 007 Watching On While You Can

When you have a series as huge as the James Bond franchise, the world of streaming can be pretty taxing. The 24 films that exist in the current catalog are not only usually scattered among streaming platforms, but they’re also frequently subject to availability, leaving platforms only to pop up somewhere else. Which makes me the bearer of bad news today, as I must advise you Netflix fans out there to watch Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace while you can, as both Daniel Craig films will be leaving the platform very soon.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

JLab Go Air Pop vs. Skullcandy Dime: Which ultra-budget buds are best?

It’s hard to believe that it’s even possible to buy a set of cheap true wireless earbuds for less than the price of two movie tickets, but thanks to Skullcandy and JLab, that’s where we are. What’s even more amazing is that their ultra-affordable products (the $25 Skullcandy Dime and $20 JLab Go Air Pop) don’t suck. They both offer decent sound, good build quality, and even some modest protection from water. But is one of these products better than the other? And should we assume that if the answer is yes, that it’s the more expensive set of buds that are the best?
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Electronicstechaeris.com

Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
AstronomyDigital Trends

Check out this stunning Earth image captured by an astronaut

Besides working on science experiments, conducting spacewalks, and dealing with the occasional space-based emergency, astronauts aboard the International Space Station also get to enjoy jaw-dropping views of Earth from 250 miles up. Some of the astronauts also like to photograph the scenery and share those images with folks down here...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

I've tested numerous home security cameras, and this $100 outdoor model is one of the best I've ever used, thanks to its fast connection, sharp video, spotlight, and siren

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Reolink Argus 3 Pro supports microSD cards up to 128GB in size for local storage. It offers swift connectivity, clear 2K video footage, and two-way audio. With an IP65 rating, a siren, and a spotlight, it's one...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Time to trash your old Android phones

Google sent out a note this week about some of the oldest Android devices, saying they’ll cut off service soon. If you have an Android device that’s a certain age or older – or more specifically, running a very old version of Android – it may finally be time to accept that it’s no longer worth keeping in your dresser drawer. Unless, of course, you’re just using the device like a virtual photo album. That’ll still work.
TV ShowsTechRadar

Roku TVs and streaming devices are getting a massive movie overhaul

Roku is about to benefit from a whole lot more movies and TV shows thanks to a merger between Vudu and FandangoNOW that will see the former become the official entertainment store on the popular streaming platform. Fandango Media, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, has announced its plans to make Vudu...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Hard Reset Your iPhone and iPad

Sometimes your iPhone or iPad may start to act funny, such as running slow or freezing up. If this ever happens to you, there’s an easy solution that usually takes care of the problem right away. That solution is simply to perform a hard reset on your iPhone or iPad. Here we show you how to hard reset with and without a home button.

Comments / 0

Community Policy