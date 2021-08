MASON COUNTY, MI -- A Ludington man was killed Thursday evening after police said he ran a stop sign and was ejected in a crash. John Shannon Sayles, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the intersection of Stiles Road and Kinney Road in Mason County, according to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff of Mason County.