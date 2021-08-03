Francisco Juan Alvarez Sentenced for First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder Conviction, Merced County, California District Attorney's Office Reports – A Sentence of 82 Years to Life – A Targeted, Execution Style Killing

August 3, 2021 - The Merced County District Attorney's Office reports on Friday, July 30, 2021, Merced County Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen sentenced Francisco Juan Alvarez to a total aggregate sentence of 82 (Eighty-Two) years to Life following his conviction of first-degree murder in violation of Penal Code Section 187(a) and Attempted Murder in violation of Penal Code sections 664/187(a). The sentence stemmed from a conviction following a two-week jury trial in which the jury found the defendant guilty of murder and found true the enhancements for personal use of a firearm which resulted in death and that the murder was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang and the allegation that the defendant had previously been convicted of a serious felony or strike offense. The Defendant was also convicted of Attempted Murder in violation of Penal Code section 664/187(a) and found true the enhancements that the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, the use of a car as a deadly weapon and a prior serious felony or conviction.