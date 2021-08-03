Henry Cavill Not Under WB Contract, Won't Reprise Superman Role in Upcoming DC Projects
Henry Cavill's real status as Superman in the DC Extended Universe still remains a huge mystery to a lot of people but the general belief right now is that the British star is still pretty much part of the superhero franchise and is probably just waiting for Warner Bros. to give him a new project. As it stands, we still don't know when exactly Cavill dons his iconic Superman cape but rumor has it that he's set to make a huge comeback in The Rock's Black Adam movie but that one has yet to be confirmed.
