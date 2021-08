It’s been reported that the Biden Administration is thinking about withholding federal funds from organizations that receive federal funds unless they mandate the vaccine for their employees. When asked, a Biden spokesperson didn’t confirm they would do this…but didn’t deny it, either! Think about it: are you on Medicare? Do you stay in a long-term health care facility? Are you a student at a university? If so, you may have to take the vaccine, or you won’t get your benefits, go to school, or many other activities. If that happens, what will you do? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)