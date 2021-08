TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton is ecstatic over Olympic runner and hometown girl Athing Mu’s gold medal run at the Tokyo Olympics. The celebrating inside the YMCA in Trenton was so loud Tuesday morning, Mu might have heard the cheers from Tokyo. Friends, family, coaches and supporters of the 19-year-old track phenom gathered to watch her win Olympic gold in the 800 meters, easily leaving her competitors in the dust. “She likes to run from in front and that means that no one can bridle her and that is the message that we want to get out to our children,” said Samuel...