Step up your cooking skills with these low-cost kitchen tools

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As the restaurant industry continues to deal with unprecedented modern challenges, many Americans have opted to eat at home with more frequency during the past year. Along the way, it has become increasingly apparent how important it is to have the right tools to accomplish kitchen tasks.

For a limited time, you'll discover more than a dozen discounted deals using coupon code ANNUAL15 during our semi-annual sale. Scroll through and select the upgrades that will have you making professional meals from the comfort of home.

One of "Oprah's Favorite Things", this pressure cooker features 15 instant cooking programs to make meal prep easier than ever. Slow-cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs, and warm meals with this single electric appliance.

Get the Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker for $68.82 (reg. $99) with code ANNUAL15.

This digital grinder lets you enjoy freshly brewed coffee exactly how you like it. The built-in scale measures the precise amount of grounds using grams, ounces, or cups for optimal freshness, and 39 grind sizes range from extremely coarse to extra fine,

Get the Gourmia GCG205 14-Oz Automatic 4-Mode Digital Conical Burr Grinder for $84.99 (reg. 99) with code ANNUAL15.

Enjoy quality cold brew in just four minutes with this digital coffee maker. Unlike hot brewing that releases bitter acidic compounds, cold brewing produces a smoother result that is 67% less acidic and perfect for warmer weather.

Get the Gourmia GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $50.99 (reg. $109) with code ANNUAL15.

This revolutionary grill delivers fast heating, precision cooking, and steakhouse-caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. The gas-powered over-fire ceramic burners are fuel-efficient, prevent nasty flare-ups, and guarantee maximum control.

Get the Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill for $594.15 (reg. $899) with code ANNUAL15.

Make the best homemade tortillas with this durable, FDA-friendly press, and never go back to store-bought options again. It's made in Mexico from old Singer sewing machines and other recycled irons, and features lead-free paint that prevents rust.

Get the Tortilla Press Kit: Red Cast Iron with Servietta for $34.84 (reg. $45) with code ANNUAL15.

From bread and cheese knives to a cleaver and steak knives, these high-carbon stainless steel tools cover all of your cutting needs in one set. Plus, it comes with a beautiful, hardwood knife block that works with any kitchen design.

Get the Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set with Hardwood Block for $63.74 (reg. $129) with code ANNUAL15.

Loved by pro chefs and home cooks alike, this set serves up everything you need for cooking with its complete collection of non-stick skillets, pans, and pots. All five pieces are made from tri-ply steel and aluminum for even heat distribution

Get the Abbio Cookware: The Set for $243.95 (reg. $377) with code ANNUAL15.

Achieve professional-level cooking results at home with this sous vide tool's patented Octcision technology. Offering a range of 77 to 203°F, and for up to 99 hours of cook time, it comes with a cooker that heats and circulates water at an exact temperature.

Get the Yedi Infinity Sous Vide Powered by Octcision for $80.74 (reg. $129) with code ANNUAL15.

Channel your inner coffee connoisseur with this moka pot's stainless steel make and flavor control filters. This is a dishwasher-safe coffee maker, so you can wash it clean after every use, and it's compatible with different stovetops such as gas, electric, glass, and induction.

Get the Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker for $72.21 (reg. $125) with code ANNUAL15.

Get the most out of oranges, lemons, and other fruits with this juicer's heavy-duty cast iron. Made of durable, heavy-duty cast iron with an ergonomic design, the device uses leverage and gravity to get the job done with little effort.

Get the Zulay Kitchen Professional Citrus Juicer for $73.94 (reg. $99) with code ANNUAL15.

Cuisinart Elemental 11-Cup Food Processor (Renewed)

Enhance your cooking skills with this food processor's large capacity, stainless steel blade, and reversible discs. Chop, slice, shred, and puree, then easily remove individual parts for a complete dishwasher-safe clean.

Get the Cuisinart Elemental 11-Cup Food Processor (Renewed) for $63.74 (reg. $149) with code ANNUAL15.

With airtight, space-efficient stackable design and four versatile sizes, these containers keep your pantry and kitchen cabinets organized. The set includes seven wide-mouth containers and lids, dry erase markers, and 24 reusable labels.

Get the Cheer Collection 7-Piece Food Container Set for $19.54 (reg. $39) with code ANNUAL15.

Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer (Certified Refurbished)

Taking multifunctionality to the next level, with an innovative product equipped with nine presets, a wide temperature range, and an adjustable timer. With the large digital display and intuitive programming options, selecting modes, temperature, time, and function has never been easier.

Get the Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer (Certified Refurbished) for $144.49 (reg. $279) with code ANNUAL15.

Save your old knives with this sharpener's tungsten carbide tech and 20-degree optimum angle. Its PowerGrip suction base attaches securely to any smooth surface so you can sharpen your knife safely, hands-free.

Get the AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener for $18.69 (reg. $21) with code ANNUAL15.

This carbonator and bottle combo lets you enjoy fresh soda water in a healthier way while helping the environment. Simply press, pour, and enjoy your beverage with as many bubbles as you'd like in an accompanying one-liter reusable bottle.

Get the AWA Carbonator + Water Bottle for $101.96 (reg. $149) with code ANNUAL15.

Prices subject to change.

