Population: One Kingdom Age hands-on preview: Let's do the time warp again

I love time loop stories. Sure, I get sick of seeing them pop up in anime, but I haven’t seen them in games very often. The Forgotten City is actually a full-scale remake of an identically titled Skyrim mod from a few years back. As the game was remade entirely in a new engine with original assets, animations, and everything else, substantial changes also needed to be made to its story and systems. The game is short, taking only five or six hours to get through (or even less if you don’t go for the true ending), but the high quality of the writing and compelling nature of the world design makes it easy to recommend to anyone who enjoys narrative adventures.