Public Safety

New York AG says Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, broke laws

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 3 (Reuters) - A five-month investigation has found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws while creating a "climate of fear" in the workplace, New York state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. The inquiry showed that Cuomo engaged in unwanted...

New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Scarborough says ‘there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed the New York Governor Thursday saying “there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo.” The remarks come on the heels of a DOJ inspector general report providing evidence of Cuomo’s behavior and numerous accusations of sexual harassment. New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed earlier this week that he made inappropriate comments to several state employees. There were also confirmed instances of him engaging in nonconsensual touching.
Buffalo, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach Cuomo immediately

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. "Time is up," Langworthy said. "Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately." He said...
PoliticsWRGB

Lindsey Boylan, first to accuse Gov. Cuomo, plans to sue

(WRGB) — The first woman to publicly accuse Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment plans to take the Governor and his close advisors to court, over accusations of retaliation. Lindsey Boylan first made her allegations against the Governor public back in December. In February, Boylan, who recently made a bid for Manhattan Borough President, wrote an article for the website Medium, in which she accused the governor of saying to her "let's play strip poker.”
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Andrew Cuomo Could Be The 2nd NY Governor To Be Impeached. Who Was the First?

The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

National Organization for Women calls for Cuomo resignation

The National Organization for Women (NOW) on Tuesday joined the growing number of voices calling for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to step down after the state's attorney general found that he had sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws. "The findings are clear — Andrew...
Pennsylvania StateNewsweek

Dem Governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island Call on Cuomo to Resign

Four Democratic governors from neighboring states urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resign from office. On Tuesday, Governors from New Jersey (Phil Murphy), Pennsylvania (Tom Wolf), Connecticut (Ned Lamont), and Rhode Island (Dan McKee) issued a joint statement following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

