Occidental Gypsy Plays Melting Pot Jazz at BOP STOP
New England-based Occidental Gypsy plays music that is delightfully complex. Using the 1930s gypsy “hot jazz” of legendary French guitarist Django Reinhardt as a springboard, the quintet weaves together jazz, folk, blues, klezmer and Latin music. There’s a lot to listen to in the original music and arrangements of classic tunes by these outstanding musicians, but it’s also joyous, buoyant music that can be enjoyed by those without deep musical knowledge. They’ve released several albums, including 2017’s 44070, which includes tunes that focus on human rights.coolcleveland.com
