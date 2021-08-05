Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Occidental Gypsy Plays Melting Pot Jazz at BOP STOP

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England-based Occidental Gypsy plays music that is delightfully complex. Using the 1930s gypsy “hot jazz” of legendary French guitarist Django Reinhardt as a springboard, the quintet weaves together jazz, folk, blues, klezmer and Latin music. There’s a lot to listen to in the original music and arrangements of classic tunes by these outstanding musicians, but it’s also joyous, buoyant music that can be enjoyed by those without deep musical knowledge. They’ve released several albums, including 2017’s 44070, which includes tunes that focus on human rights.

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Django Reinhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gypsy Jazz#Melting Pot#Bop#Occidental Gypsy#French#Latin#Bop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Converge playing ‘Jane Doe,’ Cave In playing ‘Until Your Heart Stops’ & more at Decibel Fest LA

Decibel announced the lineup for this year's Los Angeles edition of their Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. It happens at The Belasco on December 10 and 11, and like the Philadelphia edition of the festival in September, Converge will headline on Friday, playing Jane Doe in full. Cave In headline on Saturday, and they're playing their 1998 debut, Until Your Heart Stops, live in full for the first time.
courierjournal.net

Jazz Allstars Trio Playing Music at the Mansion

TUSCUMBIA – Belle Mont Mansion will host “Music at the Mansion” on Saturday, July 31 from 3-5pm as part of the annual W.C. Handy Festival. The event will feature live music by the Jazz Allstars Trio. There is no charge to attend. WC Handy became one of the most influential...
MusicPosted by
QuadCities.com

Toxic Blonde Rockin’ Gypsy Highway Friday Night

Toxic Blonde is an Iowa-based rock band quickly gaining attention for its intense and energetic live performances. Featuring some of the areas finest musicians, Toxic Blonde is the perfect mix of entertainment and technical skill. Covering everything from Prince to Van Halen, each show is a must-see event. Sean Leary...
Weehawken, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Gypsy music concert Wednesday in Weehawken

Master guitarist Pedro Cortes will direct an ensemble including instrumentalists, singers, and dancers in an evening of music on Wednesday, July 28, at 7 p.m., at Lincoln Harbor Park in a concert sponsored by the Hudson River Performing Arts Company. The concert also pays homage to the Gipsy Kings. Cortes...
Chester, VTvermontjournal.com

Gypsy Reel performs in Chester Summer Music Series

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m., Chester’s Summer Music Series welcomes back Gypsy Reel. Gypsy Reel plays high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. Their music is an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Their newest studio album, “Red Red Rose,” features music from the tradition and original material from the band.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
CelebritiesApartment Therapy

Tia Mowry’s All-Black Pantry Packs a Dramatic Punch

When it comes to kitchens, most designers and homeowners gravitate toward light and bright colors to create a warm, welcoming space. However, in recent years, many people have opted to take a walk on the darker side of kitchen color, opting for navy blue cabinetry, honed black countertops, and even dark cabinet pulls and knobs. Now, Tia Mowry is making a serious case for the all-black pantry.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The unmaking of a Beatle: George Harrison’s widow and son on the legacy of ‘All Things Must Pass’

All things must pass, but George Harrison is forever. The late singer-songwriter released his three-LP solo album, an explosion of pent-up musical energy after the dissolution of the Beatles, 50 years ago. Well, 51 — but much like the Olympics, Harrison’s estate is calling for a do-over of 2020. And a vast new box set celebrating the album’s anniversary, on sale Friday, only proves that the quietest Beatle arguably had the most to say.
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

From Springsteen to ‘Letterman,’ Rolling Stones’ Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums. As a name in album credits, Jordan, 64, has been familiar to anyone who’s owned records by...
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Aretha Franklin: An Alternate History in 30 Songs

In 1985, Atlantic Records released one of the best hits collections ever compiled, Aretha Franklin’s 30 Greatest Hits. Covering just the years 1967 through 1974, it features one immortal track after another, songs the radio hasn’t really stopped playing since their release — some of which have come to define a whole era. But if there’s a problem with having a couple-of-dozen-and-change hits that everyone knows, it’s that they can overshadow everything else an artist recorded. 30 Greatest Hits and its streaming era descendants like Spotify’s “This Is Aretha Franklin” playlist understandably lean heavily on Franklin’s best-known tracks, as does the new Jennifer Hudson-starring biopic Respect. But you could wipe them from existence and still be left with a remarkable body of work. So consider this list a kind of alternate universe version of 30 Greatest Hits, an imaginary album beamed in from a world in which “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” never existed, or at least took a back seat to some of the album tracks, one-off singles, and unreleased-in-their-time tunes featured here.
CelebritiesSpin

Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers, Including Eric Clapton, ‘Fruitcakes’

Brian May considers Eric Clapton one of his “heroes,” but that doesn’t mean he’s okay with anti-vaxxers. During an interview with The Independent, the Queen guitarist labelled anti-vax rock stars “fruitcakes,” including Clapton, Verve’s Richard Ashcroft and Stone Roses’ Ian Brown, who all have said they won’t play shows that require “COVID passports” to gain admission.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Jazz in July

An orange and white striped “Road Closed” sign shuts off Fifth Street from the rest of downtown Lafayette, but it is far from empty. It becomes nearly impossible to find a parking spot, and walking even the shortest of distances in the sweltering afternoon heat calls for a glass of water. The breeze is thin and gentle, and the street is loud and crowded as the Star City Blues & Jazz Festival takes place.
Indiana Statejazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: Rhythm of Latin Jazz!

Enjoy the sounds of Brazilian and Latin Jazz this week as we continue JazzBuffalo’s “Summer of Jazz!” More exciting FREE jazz for everyone. Thanks for your contributions to the JazzBuffalo Keep Jazz Alive Fund!. JazzBuffalo “Summer of Jazz”. Saranaide “So Brasil Bossa Nova” at Jazz at Chandlerville. Thursday, July 29...

Comments / 0

Community Policy