PepsiCo to Sell Tropicana, Naked and Other Juice Brands for $3.3 Billion

By Entrepreneur Staff
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo is selling North American juice brands like Tropicana and Naked for $3.3 billion, the company announced Tuesday, and plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and invest in its business. PAI Partners, a French private equity firm, is buying the brands and giving PepsiCo a 39%...

