Queens, NY

NYC offering $10,000 reward for gunmen in Queens gang bloodbath, with Sliwa challenging AOC to match his $20,000 reward

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The NYPD offered a $10,000 reward as they hunted two Queens gunmen who wounded 10 people in a fusillade of bullets during a botched gang hit on a crowded neighborhood street, police said Tuesday.

The offer comes on top of the $20,000 reward posted by Guardian Angels founder and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa for the arrest and conviction of the suspects, with the longtime local radio host challenging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to match the amount.

“In the spirit of bi-partisanship we ask you @AOC to match my $20,000 reward in the mass shooting that took place in your district,” Sliwa tweeted.

The shooter remained on the streets three days after the Saturday night spasm of gun violence on 37th Ave. between 97th and 99th Sts. in North Corona.

The gunmen fired more than 40 shots down a Queens street during the cold-blooded 10:40 p.m. shooting, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. Police believe the duo were targeting three Trinitarios gang members standing outside a barber shop, with the 10 innocent victims all collateral damage.

“The two males immediately extended their arms and began firing in the direction of a group at a barber shop,” Essig said. “This is a brazen, coordinated attack.”

Their victims ranged from ages 19 to 72, with all expected to survive. The aunt of victim Sandra Lopez said her niece was struggling after surgery to remove a bullet in her foot.

“She’s very panicked, very shocked,” said aunt Maria Lopez. “She’s diabetic, and her blood sugar went up ... She is very, very sick. Very difficult.”

Sandra returned home from the hospital on Sunday, but was in no condition to speak about what happened.

“She told me, ‘Don’t call me, I need to rest,’” the aunt recounted, adding that the whole family is now afraid to go outside in the neighborhood.

“We were going to do something on Sunday, but we couldn’t after that,” said Lopez. “My little one goes to school right there. I’m scared sending a little autistic child now.”

Detectives believe the gunplay was the bloody result of a bitter, years-long feud between the Trinitarios, who are largely based in the Bronx, and the Queens-based ABK — or “Always Banging Kings.”

Saturday’s shooting may be linked to the July 18 murder of Aldair Melchor, 25, who was shot dead on 132nd St. and 32nd Ave. in Flushing by a gunman in a black car, sources said. Since then, two more shootings have been tied to the ongoing gang war, sources said.

“Information has been difficult to get, as the community is in fear of gang warfare,” said Sliwa. The Democratic lawmaker had not responded to Sliwa’s invitation Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s shooting is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

New York City, NY
