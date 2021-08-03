Cancel
Public Safety

134 wanted offenders arrested in SC during 'Operation Summer Blitz'

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A coordinated statewide warrant sweep known as "Operation Summer Blitz" helped to arrest 134 wanted offenders across South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) conducted the sweep during the week of July 18 - July 23 to locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members, violent offenders, and offenders who have violated their conditions of supervision.

