Police union goes to bat for Chicago officer charged in US Capitol riot

By Marshall Cohen
 3 days ago
The Chicago chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police union is going to bat for one of its members who stormed the US Capitol and now might lose his job with the Chicago Police Department.

