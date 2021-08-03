Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

USWNT’s Alyssa Naeher will miss Olympic bronze medal match against Australia with hyperextended knee

By Sarah Valenzuela, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be without their best goalie for their bronze medal match.

Alyssa Naeher, who was injured in Team USA’s devastating loss to Canada, was officially scratched from Thursday’s game against Australia, the team announced Tuesday.

Naeher hyperextended her right knee and suffered a bone contusion around the 22nd minute of Monday’s game while trying to block a ball and landed awkwardly. She stayed in the game for eight more minutes before needing to come out.

Her MRI was clean of any ligament damage.

Naeher is also expected to miss “several weeks,” which will also take her away from her resumed season with the Chicago Red Stars while recovering from her injuries, according to U.S. Soccer.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to be on the field Thursday with my teammates competing for a medal, but I know this group will bounce back from a tough loss,” Naeher said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to watch them fight for a bronze medal and I will be here to support the team in any way I can to help us get it done.”

Adrianna Franch, who replaced Naeher on Monday, is expected to again step into the goalie box on Thursday.

Before getting injured on Monday, Naeher electrified the team with heroic blocks during regulation play and in a shootout against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Her performance helped keep the WNT from getting eliminated and propelled them to the semifinals.

After that game, she sat on the field, staring out at the empty stadium.

“Sometimes we get caught up in the moments,” Naeher said then. “This is the Olympics, this is what you dream about as a kid. This is what you work hard for, your blood, sweat and tears for years and years. So I just needed to take a seat and take in the moment and make sure I can cherish it.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianna Franch
Person
Alyssa Naeher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#Olympics#Australia#Bronze Medal#Uswnt#Team Usa#Mri#U S Soccer#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerESPN

Tokyo Olympics: USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher forced off injured in semifinal vs. Canada

United States women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was forced off with an injury in the first half of the 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Olympic semifinal Monday. Naeher looked to have suffered a knee injury in the 20th minute, landing awkwardly after challenging Canada's Nichelle Prince to claim a cross in the penalty box. Naeher tried to continue but was replaced in the 30th minute by Adrianna Franch.
Stratford, CTStamford Advocate

Stratford's Naeher to miss bronze medal game with injury

The Olympics have come to an excruciating end for Stratford’s Alyssa Naeher. The starting goalie for the U.S. women’s national soccer team was injured shortly after the 20 minute mark in the Americans’ 1-0 loss to Canada in the Olympic semifinal Monday. The USWNT confirmed Monday night that Naeher suffered...
FIFAMiami Herald

Showdown vs. Netherlands could offer a new start for Alyssa Naeher and the USWNT

TOKYO — It's not Alyssa Naeher's fault. Whatever is bothering the U.S. women's soccer team, which limps into the knockout round of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday following the worst group-stage performance in an international championship in U.S. history, none of it came be blamed on Naeher, the goalkeeper. Sure,...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Lynn Williams and Alyssa Naeher lift USWNT into semifinals

Despite a strong start from the USWNT, Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema, who has been nothing short of brilliant in the tournament so far, was too much to handle and the US found themselves trailing the Netherlands in the 18th minute. Thankfully for the USWNT, Lynn Williams was locked in and...
Soccerchatsports.com

Put on the Spot, USWNT's Alyssa Naeher Has Proven to Thrive

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Alyssa Naeher cannot win the gold medal herself. But damn, it sure felt like she could, didn’t it? With U.S. Olympic hopes on the line in the women's soccer tournament on Friday, Naeher kept finding herself in one of the most impossible positions in sports, goalkeeper facing a penalty kick, and again and again, she beat the house. Five penalties, including one potentially decisive one in regulation. Three saves. Insanity.
SoccerNewsweek

Alyssa Naeher's Heroic Performance Carries USWNT to Olympics Semi Finals

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved two penalties in an epic shootout to take USWNT past the Netherlands and into the semi finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the match ended 2-2 after extra time, the U.S. triumphed 4-2 in the shootout with Megan Rapinoe scoring the winning penalty. The USWNT...
Stratford, CTNorwalk Hour

Stratford's Alyssa Naeher's clutch saves push USWNT to Olympic semifinals

Stratford native Alyssa Naeher saved Team USA from an early departure from the Olympics Friday morning. Naeher’s two spectacular saves during the overtime penalty kick shootout against the Netherlands secured the win for Team USA and a spot in the semifinals against Canada on Monday (4 a.m.). After finishing regulation...
SoccerMarion Chronicle-Tribune

US goalkeeper Naeher out for the bronze medal match

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the Olympic semifinals and will not be available for the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday. Naeher also sustained a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on...
SportsArkansas Online

OLYMPICS ROUNDUP: American powers way to wrestling gold | U.S. cruises into water polo medal round | | Naeher out of bronze match

Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday, becoming the second American woman to win a wrestling gold medal. Helen Maroulis was the first American woman to earn Olympic gold in the sport when she upset Japan’s Saori Yoshida to win the 53 kg class in 2016. Oborududu made history as the first Nigerian — male or female — to earn a wrestling medal at the Olympics. Mensah-Stock, the No. 1 seed, blitzed through a formidable field. She defeated Japan’s Sara Dosho — a 2016 Olympic gold medalist — 10-0 in the first round. She beat China’s Feng Zhao 10-0 in the quarterfinals, then beat Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova — a former world champion — 10-4 in the semifinal. She finished the dominant run by defeating Oborududu, the No. 2 seed and a three-time Olympian, in the final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy