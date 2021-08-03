USWNT’s Alyssa Naeher will miss Olympic bronze medal match against Australia with hyperextended knee

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be without their best goalie for their bronze medal match.

Alyssa Naeher, who was injured in Team USA’s devastating loss to Canada, was officially scratched from Thursday’s game against Australia, the team announced Tuesday.

Naeher hyperextended her right knee and suffered a bone contusion around the 22nd minute of Monday’s game while trying to block a ball and landed awkwardly. She stayed in the game for eight more minutes before needing to come out.

Her MRI was clean of any ligament damage.

Naeher is also expected to miss “several weeks,” which will also take her away from her resumed season with the Chicago Red Stars while recovering from her injuries, according to U.S. Soccer.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to be on the field Thursday with my teammates competing for a medal, but I know this group will bounce back from a tough loss,” Naeher said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to watch them fight for a bronze medal and I will be here to support the team in any way I can to help us get it done.”

Adrianna Franch, who replaced Naeher on Monday, is expected to again step into the goalie box on Thursday.

Before getting injured on Monday, Naeher electrified the team with heroic blocks during regulation play and in a shootout against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Her performance helped keep the WNT from getting eliminated and propelled them to the semifinals.

After that game, she sat on the field, staring out at the empty stadium.

“Sometimes we get caught up in the moments,” Naeher said then. “This is the Olympics, this is what you dream about as a kid. This is what you work hard for, your blood, sweat and tears for years and years. So I just needed to take a seat and take in the moment and make sure I can cherish it.”