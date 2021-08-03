Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training

By WAFB Staff
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area hospitals announced Tuesday they are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The CEO of Baton Rouge General (BRG) told employees in an email they would be required to either get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30 or undergo quarterly training and practice other safety measures. BRG employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to continue to wear masks even after the governor’s statewide indoor mask mandate was lifted.

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

WAFB

WAFB

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccine#Missionaries#Olol#Brg#Baton Rouge General#The Lake Health System#Franciscan#Covid#The Mayo Clinic#Healthstream#Kronos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Baton Rouge urgent care centers struggle with staffing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the fourth surge in COVID cases continues to climb, more people are looking to get tested and vaccinated. But that also means long waits at some of the city’s urgent care centers. It’s not just hospitals that are being overwhelmed right now. COVID is...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

5th member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office disclosed today (Wednesday, August 4) that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and no others have been exposed. The staffer is at home in isolation per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fourth surge of COVID-19 continues to push Louisiana’s hospitals to the limit. In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,112 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 3, breaking the previous record of 2,069 set on Jan. 7.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations for third straight day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the third day in a row, Louisiana has broken the record for COVID-positive patients in hospitals statewide. In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,350 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 5, an increase of 103 patients. Over 230 patients have been admitted to hospitals since Aug. 3.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

ACTION JACKSON: Renters learn next steps after new eviction moratorium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First, the eviction moratorium was gone, but now, it’s back for a limited time for folks hurting because of the pandemic. However, the new moratorium from the CDC is a little different this time. It only applies to areas that have high COVID-19 transmission rates and a spike in cases. The extension will last through October 1.
Ascension Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

“I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated”, Ascension President diagnosed with COVID-19

ASCENSION PARISH, La.- The Following is a press release from Ascension Parish Government:. Ascension Parish Government announced that President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. “The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” said President Cointment. “I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Focusing on mental health as students go back to the classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not just about physical health, good mental health is critical to children’s success in school and life. This is especially important to look at after a year of the pandemic, virtual learning, among other challenges. Dr. Courtney Gunn is a psychologist with Ochsner that...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Combined job fair, vaccination events happening across La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to give out COVID-19 vaccines it at a statewide job fair. The ‘Back to Work’ job fair is happening on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and will be held at eight locations across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy