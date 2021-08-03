Venture X® Recognizes Franchisees During World Expo Event
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, August 03, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Venture X®, a flexible office space provider renowned for its high-level, boutique hotel-style spaces, recently hosted franchisees during the United Franchise Group (UFG) World Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida. Franchisees enjoyed a multi-day conference with brand breakouts, vendor information sessions, keynote speakers, and a 100,000 sq. ft. trade show. The event culminated with an Awards Gala, recognizing the outstanding achievements of our franchisees.www.franchising.com
