White Dog Cafe's 4th annual Dining out for the Dogs fundraiser set for Aug. 16

White Dog Café is prepping for its fourth annual Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser event on August 16.

The event will take place at the three suburban locations of White Dog Café; Havertown, Glen Mills and Wayne.

They will be featuring a flight of chef-inspired hot dogs. With each purchase, the money will be donated to Alpha Bravo Canine, which trains dogs for armed service veterans.

There will be an auction to have a portrait of your dog created and hung in the White Dog Café in Glen Mills by artist Jay McClellan.

