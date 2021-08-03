Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

White Dog Cafe's 4th annual Dining out for the Dogs fundraiser set for Aug. 16

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BI2m_0bGQNNn200

White Dog Café is prepping for its fourth annual Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser event on August 16.

The event will take place at the three suburban locations of White Dog Café; Havertown, Glen Mills and Wayne.

They will be featuring a flight of chef-inspired hot dogs. With each purchase, the money will be donated to Alpha Bravo Canine, which trains dogs for armed service veterans.

There will be an auction to have a portrait of your dog created and hung in the White Dog Café in Glen Mills by artist Jay McClellan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwKNU_0bGQNNn200

White Dog Café | Facebook | Instagram

Dining out for the Dogs - August 16, starting at 5 pm

Locations in Glen Mills, Wayne and Havertown

Alpha Bravo Canine | Facebook | Instagram

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wayne, PA
City
Havertown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Your Dog#White Dog Cafe#Alpha Bravo Canine#The White Dog Caf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy