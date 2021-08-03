Cancel
Houston, TX

Suspect arrested in road rage shooting death of 17-year-old on the way home from Houston Astros game

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Houston Police released an image of Gerald Wayne Williams is charged for his role in the July 6th murder of David Castro. Facebook

A man accused of fatally shooting a teenager last month in a Houston road rage incident turned himself in Monday.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, has been charged with the July 6 murder of 17-year-old David Xavier Castro and held on $350,000 bail.

Castro and his family were headed home from the Houston Astros game around 11 p.m. when his father “exchanged hand gestures” with the driver of a white Buick sedan, Houston police previously announced.

The other driver followed Castro’s car onto the freeway, then fired several shots into the pickup truck, hitting the teenager at least once.

Investigators used tips and cell phone data to target Williams in the deadly shooting, police said Monday at a press conference.

“I understand that there were a great number of tips that came in and they came in because you all were touched by this story and you could see your own children in my son, and so, I thank you for doing that,” Castro’s father, Paul, said during the press conference.

“The fact that he safely surrendered and did not put any of the community members in jeopardy, none of the police department members in jeopardy, is the answer to my prayers.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner also commended the community for the influx of tips that eventually led police to the alleged gunman.

“The arrest will not bring back 17-year-old David Castro, but I hope and pray that it brings comfort to his grieving family as they take a step toward justice and healing,” Turner said in a statement.

“This case is a tragic reminder that guns, road rage, and reckless behavior have deadly consequences.”

