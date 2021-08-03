Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deshaun Watson reportedly bracing for potential grand jury proceedings over accusations

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FSOd_0bGQNHUg00

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson reported for training camp amid uncertainty surrounding his future with 22 pending civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual abuse. With NFL and criminal investigations ongoing , a crucial point in the legal cycle could be approaching.

Many expected Watson would skip Texans’ training camp, opting to follow through on his intention to hold out after an offseason trade demand. Instead, the 25-year-old quarterback reported last Sunday and put pressure on Houston’s front office to make a decision.

The Texans have made Watson available for trade , but the asking price remains high despite the ongoing legal matters. Many expected the NFL to place Watson on the “Commissioner’s Exempt List”, barring him from all team activities while he receives full pay. But with the investigation ongoing, commissioner Roger Goodell has let things play out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfXAF_0bGQNHUg00 Also Read:

Deshaun Watson is apparently Houston Texans’ QB4, plays safety at practice

That might be about to change, based on the latest update from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio .

“A settlement of the 22 pending lawsuits against Watson likely won’t matter, if a settlement happens in the near future. The criminal investigation has progressed to the point where, we’re told, Watson’s camp is bracing for an eventual grand jury proceeding. (No one knows when that will get started.) If/when Watson is indicted, he almost definitely will be placed on paid leave by the league.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio with latest on Deshaun Watson cases

Latest on Deshaun Watson’s status for 2021

The Houston Police Department announced on April 2 it was launching an investigation after a person came forward with a complaint against Watson. Ultimately, 10 criminal complaints were filed with eight of the alleged victims also part of the civil suits against Watson.

On July 27, the NFL said it is working with HPD during its own investigation. But, according to The Athletic, the league has not spoken with Watson, a majority of his accusers nor relevant third parties. Furthermore, the league has not received any evidence gathered by law enforcement during the criminal investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIzbe_0bGQNHUg00 Also Read:

Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Tom Brady’s the GOAT, but which MVP is No. 2?

Steph Stradley, a lawyer and NFL reporter for the Houston Chronicle, detailed how the civil suits and criminal complaints are handled in the legal system and explained what authority the NFL has to discipline players.

One important note, per Stradley, only felonies would go through a grand jury proceeding. If a grand jury determines there are strong enough grounds for a trial, then it would move forward in the criminal system.

If Watson is indicted, the NFL will likely see that has enough grounds to place the Pro Bowl quarterback on paid leave. He can remain on the exempt list indefinitely and league officials would likely wait for the entire legal process to unfold before handing down their own discipline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrpR2_0bGQNHUg00 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys rise, Indianapolis Colts sink

Even if Watson isn’t indicted, there are still 22 civil suits awaiting a hearing. He can’t be deposed until 2022, meaning that there is a chance he misses the entire 2021 NFL season without a settlement. While recent reports suggested he could play this fall , he might still face a lengthy suspension even if investigations finish this year.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding his availability and the Texans’ asking price, even NFL teams desperate for a quarterback upgrade will likely wait for more information to emerge.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Texans#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Hpd#Mvp#The Houston Chronicle#The Chicago Bulls#Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson asking price reportedly set

If you want your team to go make a trade for Deshaun Watson, just know that move is going to cost an arm and a leg. Several, actually. The asking price for the star quarterback dealing with legal troubles has apparently been set. According to a tweet from NFL insider...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLYardbarker

NFL reporter says ‘90% chance’ Deshaun Watson traded to Eagles

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the NFL offseason discussions, beginning with trade rumors and now his off-field legal issues. With his future in Houston all but decided, there is growing buzz about what team he will play for next. A three-time Pro Bowl selection,...
NFLNBC Sports

Tony Buzbee tees off on NFL over Deshaun Watson situation

The NFL reportedly has not had access to many of the 22 women who have sued Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, to any third parties who may have relevant information, or to the evidence gathered by the Houston Police Department. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women suing Watson, doesn’t buy...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Trade News

Deshaun Watson might not be allowed to play a single snap this NFL season, but that might not stop teams from pursuing him via trade. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Carolina Panthers are keeping an eye on Watson. Although they recently acquired Sam Darnold, the Panthers aren’t out of the quarterback market yet.
NFLYardbarker

Carolina Panthers reportedly still considering Deshaun Watson trade

Apparently the Carolina Panthers aren’t even giving Sam Darnold a full training camp before considering a potential quarterback upgrade in Deshaun Watson. While the NFL continues to investigate the numerous sexual misconduct allegations leveled at Watson, Carolina is “quietly keeping an eye on Watson,“ per ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Watson did...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Texans’ Demand In Deshaun Watson Trade Revealed

The Houston Texans are reportedly now willing to listen on trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Watson, who remains under investigation for sexual misconduct allegations from more than 20 women, reportedly wants out of Houston. According to Pelissero, the Texans’ asking price...
NFLNew York Post

Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson drama hanging over NFL training camps

Play here. Play somewhere else. Or don’t play at all. The three possible outcomes are the same for both Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, though the circumstances under which the two quarterbacks arrived at those crossroads are very different. As all NFL training camps get underway this week, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over two great quarterbacks who want fresh starts and two front offices set against granting those wishes.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Makes Decision On Training Camp

Houston Texans superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly made a decision on training camp. Watson, who is currently under investigation for sexual misconduct, reportedly wants out of Houston. However, the Texans quarterback has reportedly shown up for training camp. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest news on Sunday...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Breaking News: Deshaun Watson Expected to Report to Houston Texans Training Camp

The Texans and Deshaun Watson have paved a long road to hell since last year. Bill O’Brien’s terrible offseason decisions led to a 4-12 roster, Cal McNair reneged on his promises leading to Watson asking for a trade request, Jack Easterby further entrenched himself into the organizational structure and ensured his position by influencing the Nick Caserio hiring once again, Watson was accused of sexual assault allegations and is headed for civil court, the David Culley hiring signaled an upcoming rebuild, the offseason decisions were baffling for a rebuilding team, and now, on the precipice of training of camp, Deshaun Watson is expected to report to camp with the other quarterbacks—Davis Mills, Tyrod Taylor, and Jeff Driskel.
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deshaun Watson plans to report to Texans camp to avoid fines

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson Has Clear Preference For NFL Future

Despite an ongoing internal dispute with the Houston Texans and some pending legal issues, Deshaun Watson will be reporting to training camp in the days to come. But by all accounts, that doesn’t mean the fences have been mended – quite the opposite. According to Texans insider Aaron Wilson, Watson...
NFLaudacy.com

Report: Eagles have ‘serious’ interest in Deshaun Watson

The rumors linking the Eagles to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused by 22 women of sexual harassment, are not going away. According to former Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn, who remains very plugged in on what is going on with the team, the team’s interest in trading for Watson is indeed very real.

Comments / 2

Community Policy