Rose Soiree offers unique flower-buying experience in Corpus Christi

“I was the crazy person that opened up a business smack dab in the middle of the pandemic.”

LaToya Rodriguez opened Rose Soiree in June 2020. She already had a floral background and decided to open her own shop. However, things were not easy at the start for Rodriguez and her business.

“People weren’t getting together, people weren’t having parties, people weren’t having weddings,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez made a lot of deliveries and made porch bouquets for customers. She survived thanks to the support of the community.

“The community has really been behind us and been very supportive,” she said.

Rose Soiree offers a unique experience compared to other floral shops in Corpus Christi.

“We are the only floral bar where you can walk in the store, shop by the stem, and build your own bouquet. We are also a full-service florist, so anything you could need, fresh floral-wise, we take care of all of your needs,” Rodriguez said.

Customers can stop into the store and just grab one flower if they wish, and Rodriguez has a wide variety of flowers, allowing for customers to cater their orders specifically towards who they’re shopping for.

“It’s a great chance to be creative and really put your heart into a gift, if you’re giving to somebody,” she said. “I find a lot of people really love it. They love shopping by the stem, they love being creative, they like to bring the kids and let the kids build a bouquet for grandma for her birthday.”

Rose Soiree is located at 4541 Everhart Rd., Suite 2, and is open Monday through Saturday.

To submit an order, visit the business’ website .