McDonald's requiring masks for customers and staff, regardless of vaccine status

By Jake Dima
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foog9_0bGQMvT100


Fast-food giant McDonald's on Monday confirmed it will require masks for all customers and staff, regardless of vaccine status, in areas with high or substantial coronavirus transmission rates.

A year prior to the company's decision, face coverings were mandatory, though that restriction was lifted earlier in the year.

A rise in cases in the United States has spurred businesses across the country to renew face mask mandates and require vaccinations. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said residents should wear masks, regardless of if they've received both shots, in a number of circumstances after the government body previously indicated that those same people need not don face coverings.

BIDEN MASKS FLIP-FLOP COULD FLUSH VACCINE PROGRESS 'DOWN THE DRAIN,' OFFICIALS FEAR

Major corporations, including Google , Uber, and Facebook, have mandated that employees receive vaccinations. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that all restaurants, gyms, and other venues will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in a system, dubbed the “Key to NYC Pass."

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner, though the development was reported by Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Over the last two weeks, cases have risen 142%, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant, as hospitalizations jumped 83% and deaths rose 27%. A total of 50% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, while 58% has received at least one dose. On Monday, the country reached a milestone when 70% of the adult population became fully inoculated against COVID-19.

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
