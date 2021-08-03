Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Everyday Natural Look with the Laura Mercier Rose Glow Collection

thebeautylookbook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a look at the Laura Mercier Rose Glow Collection today. The new Caviar Stick Eye Colors (6 shades, $29 each) and Highlighting Powder ($30) launched earlier in the summer and there are some really pretty options if you like shimmer or rose tones! I’m late to review this as it launched several weeks ago but I thought I’d add some comparison swatches in case you still haven’t had a chance to check it out.

thebeautylookbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Bobbi Brown
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Caviar Stick Eye Color#Lauramercier Com#Copper Or Rose Gold#Nordstrom#Saks#Ulta#Bloomingdale#Concealer#Blush Comparisons#Bloomingdales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Makeupthezoereport.com

The Reverse Cat-Eye Is The Unexpected Eyeliner Trend Taking Over TikTok

Winged eyeliner has become one of the most popular makeup techniques in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. With enough practice, it’s easy to achieve on a daily basis, adding a subtle amount of glam to everyday makeup looks. The cat-eye is also incredibly versatile; the wings can be extended for a more dramatic effect and a bright shade of liner can totally transform the look. Recently, the reverse cat-eye trend has been circulating on social media — and it just might become your new favorite trick.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
StyleCaster

Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection Is A Fall Fashion Goldmine

I’m officially dubbing Zara my Fall Fashion Fairy Godmother, because Zara’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. As much as I love shopping for weeks on end to build up the perfect autumn wardrobe (what can I say, I love to shop!), I admit I could realistically do a one-and-done trip to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy! If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall’s top trends even though it’s kinda still summer, then get thee to a Zara.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Blackpink’s Bold Neon Eyeliner Will Inspire Your Summer Looks

As a Los Angeles resident, I get excited when I see my favorite K-pop stars come to the city and bop around my favorite spots. So, I pretty much freaked out when I saw Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé at what looks to me like the Santa Monica Pier arcade. And they wouldn’t be Blackpink if they weren’t giving me neon eyeliner looks I need to try STAT. The best part? The makeup is actually easy-to-use stickers. Score.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The Best Minimalist Nail Looks For A Chic, Everyday Manicure

You’ve probably noticed that nail art is having a moment right now. Professional artists and nail enthusiasts alike are experimenting with intricate designs, bold colors, and even different textures, and new trends are emerging what feels like every single day. But, no matter how many eye-catching designs crop up on your social feed, there’ll always be something so satisfying about simple, minimal designs.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Experts Say These Hair Color Trends Will Be Everywhere This Fall

While makeup might have taken a back seat over the past year and a half, it’s no secret that many have used the time spent at home to undergo drastic hair transformations. For further evidence, just look to your favorite celebrities (see: Gigi Hadid’s red hair and Billie Eilish’s platinum blonde), or just take a walk down the streets of Manhattan. And while hair shades typically get darker once September and October roll around, as it turns out, experts say the fall 2021 hair color trends will continue to be full of more experimental shades, too.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon Just Dropped Tons of New Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories — Here Are 10 of the Best Styles Under $40

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. One of the best parts of shopping in Amazon's fashion department is that new clothes, shoes, and accessories get released every day. But if scrolling through endless pages of products isn't your thing, no need to worry — we rounded up 10 under-$40 fashion finds from Amazon's new arrivals section that are too good to pass up.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Glossy Picks: All the beauty and wellness launches that saw us through the heatwave

A warm hello to all these new arrivals – welcome to our beauty routines!. The temperature has cooled a little (phew!) and we couldn't have survived the sweltering heat without this bevvy of new beauty and wellness buys, from cooling bedding to a skin-quenching mask to a nourishing body cream that our sun-parched limbs have been crying out for.
MakeupElite Daily

The Best Colored Eyeliners To Make Your Eyes Pop

Whether you’re looking to go full on Euphoria or simply complement your eye color, a brightly colored eyeliner will become your new makeup-bag MVP. Though the best colored eyeliners come in various forms — like pens, pencils, and chubby sticks, to name a few — they all deposit intense pigment via a smooth glide, don’t flake throughout the day, and are sold in enough shades to offer you plenty of options.
Makeupthezoereport.com

How To Restore Your Natural Lip Color If They’re Looking Pale & Lackluster

As a certified lip color fiend, with truly too many lip balms, glosses, and lipsticks to count, I’m very intentional about keeping my lips covered and moisturized. Fortunately, my lips rarely crack. However, without fail, after long periods of wearing vibrant lip products, the pigment of my lips start to alter, turning my naturally rose colored lips to an unhealthy grey. Usually, I’ll spend a week or two abstaining from obsessively applying lipstick and the natural pigment will start to come back. Until next time that is. As it turns out there is a name for this type of discoloration — it’s lip hyperpigmentation.
Makeupthebeautylookbook.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale x Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Exclusives

Happy Friday! I have a look at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale x Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Exclusives and think there some great options this year. Nordstrom launched a new Instant Look Palette for the sale along with some good value sets to try out. I have a closer look with more swatches today.
Makeupdrugstorenews.com

Glamnetic’s Summer Paradise collection focuses on fluffy, full lashes

Glamnetic is putting magnetic lashes front and center this summer. The brand is launching its new Summer Paradise line, which features five black magnetic lashes that achieve a less dramatic look while still maintaining a full and fluffy appearance that’s suitable for everyday wear, the company said. Designed using power...
Skin CareWho What Wear

The One Beauty Product I Swear Gives Everyone Glowing Skin

I’ll be honest: There are so many different types of beauty products around these days that it can be genuinely hard to keep up—and that’s coming from someone who used to be a beauty editor. So I can only imagine how confusing the constant stream of apparently miracle products can be to someone who just wants a decent set of skincare and makeup bits to make them feel their best.
MakeupTalking With Tami

Get The Look: Urban Decay ALL-NEW Vice Lipstick Collection

Hello my beauty junkies! Urban Decay has launched an-all new lipstick collection and I was able to have a few shades sent to me to try! They are super pigmented, longwear vegan lipstick that goes on smoothly and evenly, leaving lips feeling nourished and hydrated; the creamy formula is infused with aloe vera and avocado oil. I fell in love with so many colors and wanted to share with you! I have a red carpet event on Saturday, so I will show my makeup look wearing a lipstick then but until that check out more info inside…
ShoppingFood Beast

Here Is A Look At AriZona Iced Tea's Summer Merch Collection

Everybody's favorite 99-cent thirst quencher, AriZona Iced Tea, has an all new summer line of merchandise that should keep fans properly fitted for the season. The collection boasts bold pops of colors and dynamic graphics, with one tee even featuring the legendary golfer and beverage icon, Arnold Palmer. Looking to cop? All merch is now available at DrinkArizona.com.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Shop the Cindy Crawford-Approved Hair Brand Perfect for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our hair definitely suffers in the winter, becoming brittle in the cold or greasy and weak under our tight beanies. Things don’t get much better in the summer though. The sun can seriously dry hair out, and pool and ocean water definitely don’t help. Our hair ties can weaken strands too!
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Saks Beauty Sale: By Kilian, Tom Ford, Luxury Beauty Up to $200 Off

Hurry over to saks.com today and take advantage of their beauty sale! Use code BEAUTY3SF to enjoy up to $200 off your purchase. There no exclusions and the code works across fragrance, beauty, and high-end luxury makeup and fragrance. It’s an ideal time to purchases fragrances like By Kilian Love...

Comments / 0

Community Policy