Everyday Natural Look with the Laura Mercier Rose Glow Collection
I have a look at the Laura Mercier Rose Glow Collection today. The new Caviar Stick Eye Colors (6 shades, $29 each) and Highlighting Powder ($30) launched earlier in the summer and there are some really pretty options if you like shimmer or rose tones! I’m late to review this as it launched several weeks ago but I thought I’d add some comparison swatches in case you still haven’t had a chance to check it out.thebeautylookbook.com
