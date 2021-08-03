Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Dalton Bradshaw

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalton joined BMSS in 2019 and is a valued team member of the estate and trust department. His responsibilities include preparing estate, trust, foreign and personal tax returns as well as providing estate planning services for individuals across a wide range of industries.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Bmss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Real Estatesandiegouniontribune.com

Here’s a retirement dilemma: Pay off the house first or refinance?

Dear Liz: My husband and I are retired, with enough income from our pensions and Social Security to cover our modest needs, plus additional money in retirement accounts. We have owned our home for 35 years, but refinanced several times, and still have 15 years to go on a 20-year mortgage. With rates so low, we were contemplating refinancing to a 15 year mortgage just for the overall savings on interest, but we started thinking about the fact that, at 67 and 72 years old, it’s unlikely that both of us will survive for another 15 years to pay off this loan. Since that’s the case, we’re now thinking about taking out a 30-year mortgage, with monthly payments $700 or $800 a month less than what we currently pay. Our house is worth around 10 times what we owe on it, and if we had to move to assisted living we could rent it out at a profit, even with a mortgage. We also each have a life insurance policy sufficient to pay off the balance on the mortgage should one of us predecease the other. I know that conventional wisdom says that we should pay off our mortgage as quickly as we can. But an extra $700 or $800 a month would come in handy! Am I missing something? Is this a bad idea?
Personal FinancePosted by
Times Leader

Liz Weston: 4 cash-raising pitfalls (and better options)

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you’ve got more bills than money, the usual advice is to trim expenses and find additional income. But some ways of raising cash can be a lot more expensive than others. Here are four that should be avoided, if possible, and what to consider instead.
BusinessPosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: Tax pro needed to assess if property should be sold now, or included in future estate

Dear Liz: My mother, who will be 101 later this year, is leaving me real estate in her trust. The value of it is $4.5 million. She has other assets that will put her estate over $5 million when she passes. I currently have an offer from someone who wants to buy the real estate. Is it better for her to sell it now and reduce the value of her estate? She has never exercised the option for the one-time sale of her primary residence tax free. What are the tax implications if it remains in her estate until she passes?
Economytheridgewoodblog.net

How Important Is Proper Estate Planning?

Many people think of a will when they hear the term “estate” planning. Estate is often associated with pricey processions including cars, mansions, big stock portfolios, and other related wealth. However, estate planning helps arrange your finances and affairs to ensure that your wishes are followed when you pass away or when you are still alive. Regardless of your age or financial status, you can immensely benefit from creating an estate plan. Read on to learn the importance of estate planning.
Income TaxPioneer Press

Your Money: Now for the closing ceremony: your retirement

If you are a regular reader of this column, chances are you are eagerly anticipating retirement. After all, the point about learning about saving and investing is to have the retirement you want. So, what will your “closing ceremonies” look like? It’s easy to imagine spending more time with your...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
GOBankingRates

You Could Benefit From the Congressional Proposal to Expand 401(k) ‘Catch-Up’ Contributions

Some older workers may be in luck. Under pending legislation in Congress, catch-up contributions — a type of contribution that allows older workers to make additional contributions to retirement savings accounts — may be expanded for workers in their 60s. This push is part of a bipartisan effort to address a lack of retirement savings in U.S. households, reports CNBC; however, the House and Senate are going back and forth over a few details, including the overall tax treatment of catch-up amounts.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

What Is a Good Retirement Income?

You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one breaks down what a nest egg should look like. Your needs are unique, and no two retirement incomes are exactly the same. Social Security will support you but only so far. That’s why you should work on saving enough funds to match your specific goals. Here’s how to take into consideration factors that determine your own good retirement income.
Income TaxPosted by
MyChesCo

Treasury, IRS Provide Additional Guidance to Employers Claiming the Employee Retention Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service have issued further guidance on the employee retention credit, including guidance for employers who pay qualified wages after June 30, 2021, and before January 1, 2022, and additional guidance on miscellaneous issues that apply to the employee retention credit in both 2020 and 2021. Notice 2021-49 amplifies prior guidance regarding the employee retention credit provided in Notice 2021-20 and Notice 2021-23. Notice 2021-49 addresses changes made by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to the employee retention credit that are applicable to the third and fourth quarters of 2021.
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS Detroit

Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?

(CBS DFW) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send out another round of advance payments for the updated Child Tax Credit next week. Last month’s check arrived on July 15, or soon after for those dependent on the U.S. postal system. It totaled $15 billion and reached households accounting for 60 million kids, according to the White House. This month’s check will arrive on August 13, since August 15 falls on a Sunday. Payments will continue next month and through the end of the year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March.
Economysouthfloridareporter.com

16 Practical Money Skills to Master Before Retirement

Everyone wants to enjoy a comfortable retirement, but unfortunately, this goal feels out of reach for most people. Individuals approaching retirement can increase their chances of financial stability by working to master practical skills that will be essential once the working years are in the rearview mirror. According to a...
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Fill Your Retirement Income Gaps – and Then Some

I have some friends who developed a wonderful estate plan for their kids that involves the purchase of a large survivorship life insurance policy. However, because of today’s lower interest rates, the projected premiums on their policy have increased significantly. That means some of the money they were putting into a 529 plan might have to be diverted to pay those rising premiums.
Southlake, TXSouthlake Style

Executors And Trustees: What's The Difference?

Many people use the terms “executor” and “trustee” interchangeably, however, they’re not the same thing. When it comes to estate planning, it’s a good idea to have a solid grasp of the difference between the two. You may need to choose an executor, a trustee, or both. What Is The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy