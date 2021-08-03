Photos: San Francisco’s cable cars return to service after COVID shutdown

It started off as a routine call. But before Rico Millan knew it, the woman on the other end of the phone was crying. She had phoned for help finding food pantries in Concord — making her one of hundreds of desperate people who dial 211 every day in the Bay Area, looking to connect to their county’s catch-all helpline. But as Millan asked more questions, the truth came out: the woman had moved to the Bay Area from Susanville, and it hadn’t worked out. Now, she was living in her broken-down Saturn, trying to get back home.