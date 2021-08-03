Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Photos: San Francisco’s cable cars return to service after COVID shutdown

By Jose Carlos Fajardo
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 2 days ago
Passengers waited in long lines Monday as they eagerly waited their turn to board the iconic cable cars in San Francisco. According to the Associated Press, “25 million tourists visited San Francisco annually before the pandemic, with many of them riding the cable cars. About 17,000 riders packed onto the cable cars daily before they were parked in March 2020 as the city locked down and sheltered in place. It was the longest shutdown since the 1980s, when the system was fully reconstructed, according to the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency.”

MercuryNews

MercuryNews

Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

How Bay Area museums are bouncing back after COVID

In February of 2020, just before the world shut down, the Oakland Museum of California broke ground on a long-awaited renovation. The project and the pandemic kept the museum closed to the public for more than a year. So its reopening this summer was an exciting moment for a remade...
LifestylePosted by
MercuryNews

Delta variant travel: Latest restrictions and news for concerned tourists

The 2021 summer travel season started out full of hope and promise, but increasingly by the week, the Delta variant is throwing it in disarray. This more transmissible variation of the coronavirus was first detected in India in February, just when the United States and some other places around the world were starting to gear up their vaccination efforts. It turned out to be a race against time: shots in arms vs. Delta’s spread.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Coronavirus economy: Could Delta stop the business rebound?

The “Looking Glass” ponders economic and real estate trends through two distinct lenses: the optimist’s “glass half-full” and the pessimist’s “glass half-empty.”. Buzz: A highly contagious spinoff of coronavirus threatens to alter spending habits and stall the ongoing economic rebound from the pandemic era’s business limitations. Debate: Just as the...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

US COVID infections hit a six-month high

Daily new COVID-19 cases have climbed to a six-month high in the United States, with more than 100,000 infections reported nationwide as the Delta variant ravaged Florida and other states with lower vaccination rates. The seven-day average of new reported cases reached nearly 95,000, a five-fold increase in less than...
San Jose, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Bay Area’s COVID-19 rents plummeted — but not for everyone

Although Bay Area rents fell through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, one group benefited less than others — low-income tenants. The cost of older, cheaper apartments, usually rented by low-wage workers and others on fixed government incomes, dropped far less than newer properties. And in Alameda County, rents for low-cost apartments by May had risen rose above pre-pandemic levels.
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

‘My hands are tied.’ Bay Area 211 workers feel helpless in face of homelessness crisis

It started off as a routine call. But before Rico Millan knew it, the woman on the other end of the phone was crying. She had phoned for help finding food pantries in Concord — making her one of hundreds of desperate people who dial 211 every day in the Bay Area, looking to connect to their county’s catch-all helpline. But as Millan asked more questions, the truth came out: the woman had moved to the Bay Area from Susanville, and it hadn’t worked out. Now, she was living in her broken-down Saturn, trying to get back home.
San Jose, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Protecting vulnerable | Facebook not at fault | Far-reaching effects | Good examples | Secure against fentanyl | Mislaid blame

Thanks so much for the probing article and great community reporting on tobacco lobbying right under our noses (“Will San Jose ban flavored tobacco?” Page B1, July 25). Without these efforts, ordinary citizens would have no idea, or perhaps would refuse to believe, that such local influence from Big Tobacco exists. San Jose, as the tenth-largest city in the country, is sure to get such attention. It will only be through the concerted efforts of San Jose residents to make their wishes known that our children, communities of color, LGBTQ+ and other populations who are heavily targeted will be protected.
Health ServicesPosted by
MercuryNews

Nursing home operator will require workers get vaccinated

NEW YORK — The nation’s largest nursing home operator told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs — a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages.

