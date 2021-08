A no obligation education seminar is being offered to the Public, Tuesday, August 10th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library, located at 111 Adams Ave., Lewes, Delaware. The course on managing taxes will examine various tax-related topics for individuals who are at or near retirement. We will cover Required Minimum Distributions (RMD’s), Tax Withholding, Medicare Premiums, Distribution planning, minimizing your lifetime tax liability and other planning items to help attendees determine how to pursue appropriate long-term tax planning. The instructor for the course is Certified Financial Planner, Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC.