LONDON -- Arsenal could be without first team regulars Thomas Partey and Gabriel for the start of the new Premier League season, manager Mikel Arteta has warned. Partey limped out of the first half of the Gunners' 2-1 friendly defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, the Ghanaian international's dominant display in midfield ended after collisions with Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus Cheek. Arsenal will carry out a full scan on what appeared to be an ankle injury Monday but Arteta is fearing the worst.