Google Maps for iOS gets dark mode and new location sharing features

Google has dozens of apps, services, and products that it’s nearly impossible to keep track of all of them, especially the old and obscure ones. These products come and go, usually after a few months or even a few years, but rarely do these products survive for over a decade, with very few people knowing about them. Such is the case of Google Bookmarks, not to be confused with Chrome’s bookmarks, which have been around for almost 16 years. It’s time, however, has come to an end, but, fortunately, its departure will hardly be felt, even by Google Maps users.