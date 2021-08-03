Cancel
Google Maps for iOS gets dark mode and new location sharing features

By S. Shah
Engadget
 3 days ago

In the past year, Google Maps has received tons of new features to help you get around, pay for parking and keep abreast of new services in your vicinity. With its latest iOS update, Google is breaking out more of its most-used functions to help you access them faster. It's also adding a dark mode to lower the strain on your eyes and a new live location option for iMessage that can help you track friends and loved ones.

InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp will delete your account if you have any of these apps installed

It is used by more than 2,500 million users per month, a figure that attests that WhatsApp is the most important mobile app today – because it is basically used per month by more than 1/4 of the world’s population. And it is that the way we talk the most throughout the day with someone is through WhatsApp precisely, which makes it more popular but not the most complete.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Time to trash your old Android phones

Google sent out a note this week about some of the oldest Android devices, saying they’ll cut off service soon. If you have an Android device that’s a certain age or older – or more specifically, running a very old version of Android – it may finally be time to accept that it’s no longer worth keeping in your dresser drawer. Unless, of course, you’re just using the device like a virtual photo album. That’ll still work.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google Maps has new widgets on iPhone that you need to try

It’s easy to understand why Google Maps might be the go-to navigation app for many people, including iPhone and iPad users. Google continues to improve Maps, adding new features to it with some regularity. Also, the company strives for feature parity. So almost all the new features that land on Android will eventually make it on iOS, and vice-versa. If you have Google Maps installed on your iPhone or iPad, you should know that Google just released brand new Google Maps widgets that you definitely need to try. The good news is they’re available right away as long as you update...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to find coordinates on Google Maps

It’s useful to know how to find coordinates on Google Maps. Sometimes an address just isn’t specific enough, or the location you’re looking for doesn’t have an address. When this happens, you can use the precise coordinates to locate a place. Once you know how to find coordinates, you’ll also...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Maps gets a great new feature in iOS 15 that Apple never announced

Apple officially announced iOS 15 at WWDC back in June. It’s not quite as significant as iOS 14 was, but iOS 15 is packed with new features and improvements. One of those improvements is the redesign of the Maps app. Apple’s first-party navigation app has needed a refresh for quite some time. It’s mostly caught up with Google Maps in recent years, but it’s still not quite there. Thankfully, the new design looks to be a significant upgrade over the old look. Plus, Maps apparently has a few secret new features that Apple has yet to formally unveil. Today’s Top Deal Super-popular...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

You’ll soon be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android

Google’s Data Restore Tool may soon allow you to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android. Google has reportedly released a new update that includes references to transferring WhatsApp chat data from an iPhone to an Android phone. First spotted by 9to5Google, references for copying WhatsApp chats and history from...
Technologydallassun.com

Google will not let users sign in on old Android devices

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower. As per The Verge, this change will come into effect from...
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Track a Smartphone: Android and iOS Devices

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives. We use it for staying connected, taking photos, and keeping up with the news. For security purposes, have you ever found yourself wondering how to track your phone or someone else’s mobile phone?. The easiest way to track a phone...
Cell PhonesPosted by
KTAR News

Avoid embarrassing moments! Hide your phone’s lock screen notifications

It’s happened to me. You’re showing a friend or coworker something on your phone when a text or other notification pops up that you wish they didn’t see. On Android, there’s the super handy Guest Mode. With this enabled, you can hand your phone over with confidence no one will be able to swipe through your texts, contacts, or photos. Tap or click for steps to turn that on before you need it here.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Gives 992 Emoji a Brand New Look on Android, Gmail, and More

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. World Emoji Day is tomorrow, so to celebrate we have big emoji news. Google announced this morning that they have given 992 emoji a brand new look that makes them “cuter, more accurate, and more flexible in meaning.” Because I know that you want them all as soon as possible, we have good news there too.
SoftwareDigital Trends

Which Google One subscription is right for you? Google’s paid plans explained

Google One gives you online cloud storage that works across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. If that sounds at all familiar, it’s because Google One was previously known as paid storage for Google Drive, which has been around since 2018. Right now, with Google Drive, you can still get 15GB of free storage for your photos and files, but if you want more than this, you’ll need to subscribe to Google One.
Cell PhonesCNET

Android 12: All the features you'll love, like Quick Tap, Scrollable Screenshots and improved privacy dashboard: Here's how they work

Android 12 is getting closer to an official release now that Google has rolled out Beta 3, which includes several new features and improvements. For example, there's a new scrollable screenshots tool (finally!), and on-device search gets a big improvement when it comes to finding information inside third-party apps. Google also said it improved auto-rotation by using the front-facing camera to determine which direction the screen should be rotated. Kind of cool.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Popular Science

Google Maps made some key changes. Use them to improve your commute.

In some cities, hopping onto a train, bus, or ferry can be nightmarish, but it’s the only way millions of people have to move around every day. You could rely on experience and good luck to navigate these occasionally chaotic systems, but if you’re a Google Maps user, you can simply turn to the device in your pocket. Over the years, this well-known app has incorporated features that allow us to cheat the odds and improve our daily commutes. From combining trains, boats, taxis, and buses like a seasoned rider, to avoiding crowds and freezing subway cars, Google’s map platform has got you covered.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google Bookmarks shutdown won’t affect Google Maps Starred places

Google has dozens of apps, services, and products that it’s nearly impossible to keep track of all of them, especially the old and obscure ones. These products come and go, usually after a few months or even a few years, but rarely do these products survive for over a decade, with very few people knowing about them. Such is the case of Google Bookmarks, not to be confused with Chrome’s bookmarks, which have been around for almost 16 years. It’s time, however, has come to an end, but, fortunately, its departure will hardly be felt, even by Google Maps users.
InternetAndroid Headlines

How To Delete Large Files From Gmail, Google Drive & Photos

Now that Google has pretty much completely gotten rid of zero-rating storage for different things across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos, keeping tabs on your storage is more important than ever. Luckily, Google makes it easy to do this with the Storage Manager page. Allowing you to quickly and easily delete large files across all three services. Without needing to go through and find these files yourself to delete.
TechnologyZDNet

Back to the office? Google Maps now tells you how packed your train will be

Google is using artificial intelligence to improve Google Maps' ability to help commuters understand how busy the public transport on their journey will be. Google is trialling new carriage-level Maps 'crowdedness prediction' technology in New York and Sydney, where it will attempt to show the real-time state of each carriage.

