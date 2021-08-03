Cancel
Arkansas State

Did You Know That You Cannot Kill Snakes In Arkansas?

By Wes
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This time of year we don't see many snakes because of the heat, but we all know they are lying in wait to come out and scare the crap out of us when we least expect. Did you know that snakes are illegal to kill in Arkansas?. I have been...

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
