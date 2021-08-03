Did You Know That You Cannot Kill Snakes In Arkansas?

We drive everywhere. To work to school, even for trips and errands, but how safe are the roads we drive on?. Did you know that the most dangerous road in Arkansas is Interstate 530? I 530 runs 47 miles from Pine Bluff to Little Rock. An accident occurred once every 4.2 miles. This puts it in the number one spot for the entire state. Interstate 30 in Arkansas is the second most dangerous in the state. Interstate 40 is in third place.