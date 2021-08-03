Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

By Calmatters
Eureka Times-Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabrillo College#Hastings College#Pfizer#La Mission#Long Beach City College#Pasadena City College#Mira Costa College#San Joaquin Delta College#Covid#Fda#Uc#Csu#Fresno State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Educationabovethelaw.com

Every T14 Law School Is Mandating COVID Vaccinations For Students

I’m waiting to see what the impact of the Delta variant is on all of this. The floodgates have definitely opened on vaccine mandates. The students at Penn have greeted this with really open arms, because for them, as successful as remote education was, I don’t think anyone feels like it was anywhere near as successful as the education we can offer in person.
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Law School Sues Government For Right To Get Back To Collecting Tuition While Students Fail The Bar

Florida Coastal School of Law is the last remaining jewel of the InfiLaw crown — indeed, the jewel even outlived the crown — and it’s fighting for its life. InfiLaw, the for-profit law school network, gave up control of of the school this spring, having already seen Charlotte School of Law and Arizona Summit Law School close after years of exacting high levels of debt from students while simultaneously leaving them on shaky ground once they hit the job market. The schools worried professional gatekeepers so much that the ABA took aim at their accreditation, prompting the schools to hire high-profile legal talent to undermine the ABA’s capacity to perform its job.
Collegeskalw.org

University of California to Require COVID-19 Vaccines For Students And Employees

University of California campuses across the state will require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under UC's policy, students and staff must show proof of vaccination two weeks before the start of the fall term, or earlier. All currently approved U.S. vaccines as well as international vaccines approved by the World Health Organization fulfill the university's requirements. The policy allows for religious, medical, and disability exceptions.
Educationcapradio.org

Students Need To Be In Classrooms, With Masks, This Fall, Education Secretary Says

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has a message for schools across the country ahead of the new school year: Students need to be in classrooms. "That's where students learn best," Cardona told NPR's A Martínez. "Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they're communities. They're like second families to our students."
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

VCCCD offers alternative to costly textbooks

Textbooks and supplies are often among the largest educational expenses college students face. As a result, 65% of students have avoided buying textbooks, according to a recent survey by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund. To make textbooks more accessible, the Ventura County Community College District has established...
CollegesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Some colleges using pandemic funds to clear outstanding student balances

Annissa Young thought the email was a scam. The message was a little too good to be true:. "Trinity [Washington University] has selected you to receive a grant to satisfy your outstanding balance . . . you are receiving a fresh financial start toward completing your program at Trinity!" The...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

This College’s Tuition-Free Model Will Let Students Pay What They Can Post-Graduation

A small liberal-arts college in Michigan has announced plans to go tuition-free, in the hope that students will “pay it forward” after graduation. Hope College is launching a pilot program it calls “Hope Forward” this fall, providing endowed, full-tuition scholarships for 22 incoming freshmen, with a plan to expand it to the entire student body over time.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Local medical professional urges college students to get vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- This week Louisiana reported over 5,000 Covid cases, that’s the third-highest number since the start of the pandemic. Baton Rouge General reports they are seeing younger people amongst their patients with an average stay of nearly nine days for patients in their 20s. Of all their...
CollegesThe Oakland Press

CMU announces vaccine incentive program for students

​In an effort to increase the number of students receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Central Michigan University today launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes including four scholarships equivalent to a full year of tuition and hundreds of gift cards. Beginning today, students who have completed a full vaccine protocol — one...
BusinessPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — University of California regents on Thursday approved a multiyear plan to raise tuition and fees at the system’s 10 campuses. The proposed increase is the first since 2017 and had been criticized by opponents as a “forever hike.” University officials say the increase is needed to maintain the quality of the public university system and provide more financial aid to students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy