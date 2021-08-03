Cancel
Data shows that breakthrough infections are possible, but rare

Cover picture for the articleThought the number for fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for Covid-19 has reached 11,000 outside New York City, experts say it’s still a rare occurrence. July 19 the number of breakthrough cases was at 8,700, but with Delta being highly contagious, the numbers have reached 11,025 as of Friday. Governor...

Posted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Posted by
The Hill

72K kids tested positive for COVID-19 last week, up 33K from week prior

About 72,000 kids tested positive for the coronavirus last week in the U.S., according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. The organizations gathered data from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The 72,000 cases last...
WorldAOL Corp

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections after vaccination can lead to long-haul symptoms, Israeli study shows

Nearly 3% of medical workers in a new Israeli study contracted COVID-19 even though they were vaccinated, and 19% of them still had symptoms six weeks later. Although the vaccines were never expected to be perfect, the findings raise questions about their protection and suggest that even vaccinated people could experience long-term symptoms such as such as fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Covid Breakthrough Infections: Antibody Treatment Is Analyzed By Experts

There are all kinds of viable treatments and vaccines against the novel coronavirus these days. But, as you probably know by now, most of them are involving a lot of side effects and controversial issues as well. Now, it’s been revealed that while the authorized vaccines have proven safe and...
Public HealthCNBC

Rare case shows it's possible to have two Covid variants at the same time, experts say

LONDON — It is possible to be infected with two different strains of the coronavirus at the same time, experts say, after the case of an unvaccinated elderly woman who was found to be infected with both the alpha and beta variants of Covid-19. The 90-year-old woman died in hospital in Belgium in March. Experts presented the case study at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases this weekend, saying it is believed to be the first known case of a double infection and underscores the need to be alert to this possibility.
Indiana State1017thepoint.com

BREAKTHROUGH CASES EXTREMELY RARE IN WAYNE COUNTY

(Wayne County, IN)--Thursday night, WCTV brought together local health leaders and aired a special live version of In Focus to address the uptick in Covid-19 cases. During that program, Dr. Thomas Huth said that Reid Health is now seeing some younger patients who are seriously ill. He described some common traits. "Not vaccinated, middle-aged, overweight, and most of them diabetic." Dr. David Jetmore talked about breakthrough cases. "Five percent of everyone that gets the vaccination will get Covid," Jetmore explained. But Wayne County’s numbers are much better. Only one in 618 Wayne County residents have tested positive for Covid-19 after being vaccinated. The number of cases of Covid-19 in Wayne County is going up, but the number of people becoming fully vaccinated is going down. Since last Friday, Wayne County has had 165 more people become fully vaccinated. That’s 20 people fewer than the week before. It means that 24,725 – or about 37.5% - of local residents are now fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are not coming up in Franklin County, either. Franklin County has the third worst vaccination rate in Indiana.
New York City, NYwaynepost.com

COVID breakthrough cases remain rare in New York. Here's the latest data.

The tally of fully vaccinated New Yorkers outside New York City infected with COVID-19 recently topped 11,000, but the so-called breakthrough cases remained exceedingly rare, according to state officials. As the delta variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated New Yorkers, the overall count of vaccine breakthrough cases had increased to 11,025...
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

Get the vaccine to help quell rising infections

COVID-19 infections were up last week. Some businesses implemented mask mandates. We didn’t get this far to go back to the beginning. And, considering how uncomfortable masks are in 90-plus degree heat, we certainly don’t want to cover up during the hottest season of the year. If we have to...
Public HealthFingerLakes1

People ask, can breakthrough Covid-19 cases lead to long-term side effects?

With breakthrough cases popping up among vaccinated individuals, people are wondering if they can suffer the long-term symptoms that come with some Covid-19 infections. People that have had the virus can sometimes have symptoms that persist long after they’ve initially become infected ranging from shortness of breath to insomnia and brain fog.
Whatcom County, WAkpug1170.com

Health Department: Vaccine protections outweigh breakthrough threat

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – We’ve been hearing lots of reports citing statistics about breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the vaccinated. But the Whatcom County Health Department says the bottom line is vaccination protects you against both infection by and serious illness from the coronavirus. They say almost all of the...

