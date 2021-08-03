Hot property: Baltimore waterfront town home has elevator and four levels of harbor views

Location/Address : 1257 Dockside Circle, Baltimore

List Price : $1,388,000

Year built : 2005

Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Long & Foster Real Estate

Last sold date/price: $1.5 million on Nov. 2, 2006

Property size: 3,840 square feet with three bedrooms plus four full and one half-bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Unique features: This spacious town home in The Moorings, the upscale Canton waterfront community, features gorgeous views of sailboats bobbing on the Inner Harbor from all four levels, a patio on the first floor and outdoor deck on the fourth floor. The open concept floor plan maximizes sightlines, while the town home includes three gas fireplaces, a wet bar and a Gramophone audio system. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite countertops and built-in stainless steel appliances while the master bath is outfitted with a jetted spa tub and steam shower. The two-car garage ensures that parking is always available, while the elevator stops on each floor for those times when the owner doesn’t feel like climbing stairs.