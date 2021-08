Samsung is holding its Unpacked event on August 11 to launch some of the most anticipated devices of 2021 – The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. This is going to be a very important launch for Samsung since both foldables are expected to bring much-needed improvements from their predecessors and Samsung is going to try and reach a larger demographic with these ultra-premium phones. The Galaxy Watch 4, being the first smartwatch to run the latest version of WearOS is also going to attract a lot of eyeballs. And of course, the Buds 2 presents more options for the lucrative hearables market.